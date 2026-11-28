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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / NEWS & SAFETY – A new special operation to control the area in the Borgata district of Syracuse. As part of the operation called “Blue Friday”, Police Headquarters yesterday deployed officers from the patrol units and the Crime Prevention Unit for Eastern Sicily in Catania in a thorough prevention and safety activity between piazza Santa Lucia and the surrounding streets.

The results of checks between piazza Santa Lucia and local shops

The checks covered both passing cars and pedestrians, focusing in particular on the vicinity of local shops, which are often frequented by people who consume alcohol.

Overall, the National Police (Polizia di Stato) operation produced the following results:

167 people identified;

identified; 89 vehicles checked;

checked; 11 fines issued for traffic violations.

Daily checks and increased presence at weekends

Police Headquarters said the presence in the Borgata area will continue daily and will be further strengthened at weekends to ensure greater safety for residents and local businesses.