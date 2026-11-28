Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“Rooted, grounded and built up in Christ.” This is the theme chosen by the Archbishop of Syracuse, Francesco Lomanto, for his message to the diocesan community on the first Sunday of Advent, which is celebrated tomorrow. It is an invitation to prayer, to vigilance in faith and to rediscovering one’s relationship with Christ, to prepare for Christmas and to live the journey of the Church and society with greater awareness.

“We are called to walk in faith and with a synodal spirit, to grow together and, listening to the Spirit, to build the Church of the future, to pass on the truth of the Gospel to others, to fill our city with God’s love and to promote the social prophecy of fraternity, justice and peace,” writes Archbishop Lomanto, outlining the spiritual and communal horizon of the liturgical season now beginning.

The message invites the faithful “to come together in prayer and to remain vigilant in faith and open to the signs of the Lord’s coming in time and in the history of humanity, in every circumstance and event of life, at the end of time”.

At the heart of the Archbishop’s reflection are three verbs: rooted, grounded and built up, drawn from two passages in Saint Paul’s letters to the Colossians and the Ephesians. These three dimensions, as Lomanto emphasises, characterise the Christian experience and the relationship with Christ. The three verbs invite believers “to begin and to begin again from God, to learn and to relearn faith, to be born and to be reborn in Christ”.

Advent thus becomes an opportunity to rediscover welcoming Christ, who comes to meet humanity to give true life, grace and mercy. It is a journey that concerns not only the personal dimension but also the life of the Church and its mission in the world.

There is also a call to concrete commitment in daily and social life. “Every act we perform for ourselves, for others, for the Church and for society, if it is not built on communion with God, not only fails to save and build it up but corrupts, destroys and dismembers it,” the Archbishop warns.