Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The first Breath Day took place at Pachino’s Community Health Centre, promoted as part of the IOERESPIRO Laboratory. Among those attending, alongside the special commissioner of the provincial health authority (ASP) of Syracuse Gioacchino Iraci, the scientific head of the Laboratory Sebastiano Guarnaccia and the scientific coordinator Maurizio Memo, were the mayor of Pachino Giuseppe Gambuzza and the deputy mayor Sebastiano Rosa.

The initiative, on the theme “From the person’s needs to personalised pathways”, brought together citizens, people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease – COPD or at respiratory risk, carers, professionals and healthcare specialists to listen to needs and design tailored pathways. In managing COPD, alongside smoking, physical activity, nutrition, psychological wellbeing, therapeutic adherence, correct use of inhalers, family support and continuity of care all matter.

The IOEBPCO Project, promoted by APP Pachino within the IOERESPIRO Laboratory, looks at the person in their daily life beyond the single disease, starting from the team’s CME training and the co-design of the model. The pathway is linked to a scientific dialogue begun in 1987 with Joseph Bellanti, professor of immunology at Georgetown University in Washington and director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Studies of Immunology, to whom the idea of the IOERESPIRO Laboratory was pitched in Washington in 2024.

During the day, dedicated pathways were proposed on therapeutic education, smoking cessation, pulmonary rehabilitation, nutrition, psychological support, therapeutic adherence, inhaler technique, family and carers, information and communication, so that everyone can follow what meets their needs. In the morning, alongside talks, IOERESPIRO stations and testimonies linked to the evolution from the IOEASMA model, the afternoon featured multidisciplinary pathways built with GPs, the Community Health Centre, territorial and hospital specialists, pharmacists, physiotherapists, psychologists and nursing staff.

During the meeting, videos with talks and testimonies were also screened, including one by Joseph Bellanti.

“We are moving from a health system that had the hospital at its centre to one that puts the individual at its heart in their entirety, with a paradigm shift that sees the territory and the citizen as the fundamental aspect,” said the special commissioner of the ASP of Syracuse Gioacchino Iraci. “This day of training and cultural exchange gives full scope to prevention and enhances pneumology as one of the cornerstone sectors of our daily prevention and care activities, with a multidisciplinary approach to tackle health problems.”

“On 28 November,” stressed the scientific head of the IOERESPIRO Laboratory Sebastiano Guarnaccia, “we do not simply want to present what we have done. We want to verify in the field whether the pathways we have built truly meet people’s needs. What matters now is to turn the listening and guidance stations into routine work between GPs, specialists and Community Health Centre services, checking over time whether the pathways really help those living with the disease.”

“Training is the first step in genuine prevention, before the disease arises. We must involve citizens in correct lifestyles, starting with the fight against smoking, to prevent respiratory diseases,” observed the director of the Health Districts of Augusta and Noto Lorenzo Spina. “In this change of method, Community Health Centres are the place where this prevention becomes concrete: healthcare leaves the hospital, goes into the community and puts the citizen at the centre, with nearby, multidisciplinary and continuous care.”

“This is a project that is taking shape and puts the person who is unwell at the centre, who needs someone, who is living in a state of suffering. Chronic illness is part of this individual who is seeking help,” explained Maurizio Memo, emeritus professor of pharmacology at the University of Brescia and coordinator of the scientific committee of the IOERESPIRO Laboratory. “We are trying to create a world around these people to make their lives simpler, less painful, more serene. It is not about looking at the disease in a strictly medical way, with numbers and parameters that objectively say how ill someone is. It is about understanding the individual, their view of their illness, whether they are a smoker, a sportsman, elderly and alone. Because even if the disease, from a strictly medical point of view, is always the same, the person living in that state is completely different. Everyone looks at their own perspective and then we come together to understand what that unwell person truly needs.”