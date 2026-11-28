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PRIOLO GARGALLO, SYRACUSE / NEWS & COMMUNITY – An entire community came together to say thank you. The mothers of Priolo Gargallo, the mayor Pippo Gianni and the municipal administration organised a large celebration at the Centro Diurno day centre last night to bid farewell to paediatrician Vincenzo Moscato on his retirement, after more than 40 years of work alongside the families of Priolo.

Many children, parents and mothers who over the decades have entrusted Dr Moscato with the health and upbringing of their children took part in the event.

Arrival at the day centre and the children’s hugs

One of the most moving moments of the evening came when the doctor entered the day centre hall alongside the mayor Pippo Gianni, and all the children present ran to him in tears to hug him.

For more than four decades, Moscato has been a constant point of reference for Priolo Gargallo: not only a careful and skilled professional, but a reassuring figure, always available to listen, clear up doubts and care for the youngest with great humanity.

Applause, drawings and the municipal administration’s farewell

Amid applause, hugs, drawings made by his young patients and words of gratitude, last night’s celebration allowed the town to publicly thank the paediatrician for his dedication and for the human bond he built over the years with entire generations of residents.

During the evening, the mayor Pippo Gianni — who shares a deep friendship with Dr Moscato — expressed the town’s heartfelt thanks to the doctor and wished him well for this new phase of his life, stressing that his professionalism and commitment will remain an example for the whole community.