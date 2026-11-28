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Nordio seeks dialogue on reforms and back pay while Gratteri attacks the government

The 37th national congress of the National Association of Magistrates (ANM), currently under way in Naples, highlights a dual approach in relations between the executive and the judiciary: while Justice Minister Carlo Nordio seeks dialogue from the main stage to put post-referendum tensions behind, on the sidelines Naples prosecutor Nicola Gratteri launches a fierce attack on the government over its failure to adjust magistrates’ pay.

The minister’s opening and reference to Mattarella

According to Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, the clash over reform and the constitutional referendum is now a thing of the past and it is time to work together on the common ground identified with ANM president Tango. Echoing the words of President Sergio Mattarella on the principles of impartiality, restraint and discretion, Nordio stressed that judicial independence must be protected from both political interference and media pressure.

Revising the penal code

On the practical front, the minister proposed starting a technical dialogue to tackle “over-regulation” and update an outdated legislative framework. While defending the introduction of new offences linked to technological innovation—and ruling out that they have contributed to prison overcrowding—he urged magistrates to collaborate without ideological opposition to define a “minimal criminal law”.

The back pay issue and the note on Meloni

Regarding the back pay owed to magistrates under a final ruling by the Council of State, Nordio reiterated from the stage that court judgments must be enforced, though he suggested that the amounts due could be paid in instalments, deferred or spread out, appealing to the profession’s sense of responsibility. A few hours later, to scotch rumours of friction with the prime minister’s office, the minister’s staff issued an official note reaffirming “complete harmony” between the Justice Minister and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Nicola Gratteri’s reply: “If there is a crisis, let it be for everyone”

In stark contrast came the intervention of Naples prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, who challenged the lack-of-resources argument used by Prime Minister Meloni to deny the automatic pay adjustment required by law. Gratteri recalled that in April 2026, Palazzo Chigi officials secured a €540 pay rise and a one-off back pay payment through collective bargaining. The prosecutor then issued a challenge on the fairness of sacrifices: declaring his willingness to take a €1,000 cut from his end-of-career salary (€8,500 a month), Gratteri called for consistency and proportionality by also reducing the pay of senior public officials on higher salaries and that of MPs, whose earnings, including benefits, can reach €15,000 a month.