Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Police are investigating a suspected murder

The body of a young woman, naked and with injuries suggesting a violent death, was found this afternoon, Saturday 28 November, at about 3pm on a dirt road in a rural area of via Tiberina (near number 58) in north Rome. A passer-by raised the alarm after noticing the body.

The first officers on the scene were Carabinieri from Prima Porta station, followed by troops from the Cassia Company’s Operational Section and forensic specialists from the Ostia Investigative Unit for technical and scientific checks. The victim, a woman of colour and not yet identified, appeared to be aged between 20 and 30. The investigation is being coordinated by the duty public prosecutor at the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, with the involvement of the forensic pathologist for the post-mortem examination.