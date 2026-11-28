Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / SPORT & HANDBALL – Teamnetwork Albatro secured a fourth consecutive win by defeating Pallamano Trieste 33-30 in a match of two halves.

In the first half, the hosts started at a blistering pace, scoring 16 goals in the first 19 minutes and causing Trieste problems both in defence and in breaking through the Syracuse defensive line. However, in the final ten minutes of the half, a few lost balls and slower build-up play allowed Trieste to close the gap and gain confidence, with the first half ending 18-13 to Syracuse.

The Trieste comeback and the decisive late surge

After the break, the visitors continued their momentum from the end of the first half and produced a run that brought the match back into balance, led by goals from Udavenia (8) and Gadek (5) until they levelled the score at the 15th minute.

At that point, coach Mateo Garralda rallied his players and they regained the decisive margin, relying on the scoring touch of Angiolini (team top scorer with 9 goals), the flair of Sirotic (5) and the physicality of Lorentzen (6). Trieste once again struggled with the speed and aggression of the Syracuse back line, conceding fast breaks that proved crucial for the final 33-30.

The match stats