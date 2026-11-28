Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / SPORT & WATER POLO – A determined and effective Ortigia 1928 returned to winning ways by defeating Iren Genova Quinto 10-6 (quarter scores: 2-3, 4-0, 3-2, 1-1), thus ending a run of three consecutive defeats. Hrvoje Koljanin’s men delivered a collective performance, adapting to a rough match that began at a measured pace and grew in intensity, physically as well, during the middle period.

After a somewhat tentative start in the opening minutes, the white-and-greens engineered the decisive break in the second quarter with a 4-0 run that gave them a three-goal lead at half-time, then extended it to five in the second half of the game and managed the Ligurian side’s comeback attempts, securing three valuable points for morale and the league table.

The role of the young players and Ruggiero’s game

The younger players stood out: Sicali provided assists and scored his first Serie A1 goal, while Marangolo notched a brace (his first goals of the season) alongside strikes from Bordone and Trimarchi. Goalkeeper Ruggiero was also in fine form, making crucial saves and scoring in the closing stages for his second career goal, following last year’s strike in Recco.

After the match, captain Sebastiano Di Luciano praised the team spirit (“not only did we win, we also played a great game”) and highlighted the progress of Sicali, Marangolo and Bordone. Giorgio Marangolo echoed this, thanking the coach and teammates for their trust in a squad with a very low average age (“we have great respect for everyone, but we fear no one”) and looked ahead to the next two direct clashes to finish the first half of the season strongly.

The match report