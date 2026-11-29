Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SOLARINO, SYRACUSE / POLITICS – “I attended the national programme assembly of Noi Moderati in Rome, three days of debate and in-depth discussion on the main items on the country’s political agenda.” Drawing up the balance of the trip to the capital is Germano, the party’s regional deputy secretary and a municipal councillor of Solarino, who took part in the proceedings alongside managers, administrators and national representatives.

At the heart of the debate was attention to the Mezzogiorno, economic development, support for businesses and the role of local authorities: issues that directly affect Sicily and the province of Syracuse, also recalled in light of the administrative experience gained first as mayor and now as a municipal councillor in Solarino.

Priorities for local authorities, businesses and young people

In his speech, the regional deputy secretary outlined the axes on which to focus political action:

Resources and simplification: guarantee stable resources for municipalities and streamline administrative procedures to make local authority action more efficient;

guarantee stable resources for municipalities and streamline administrative procedures to make local authority action more efficient; Businesses and employment: support the productive sector and create concrete job opportunities to enable young people to stay in Sicily or return there;

support the productive sector and create concrete job opportunities to enable young people to stay in Sicily or return there; Territorial dialogue: strengthen the link between the Sicilian regional coordination and the party’s national leadership so that the needs of local communities carry weight in the programme.

Return to the Syracuse area

Germano concluded by stressing the intention to continue work in Sicily and in the province of Syracuse, keeping the dialogue open with local administrators, productive sectors and citizens to turn the proposals that emerged in Rome into concrete initiatives.