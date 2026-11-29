Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SORTINO, SYRACUSE / NEWS & SCHOOLS – “There have been many problems in completing the work, but thanks to a proposal I put to Parliament, the necessary sum has been allocated to finish it, for the benefit of our children.” This is the announcement made on Facebook by Carlo Auteri MP, sharing what he describes as the final image of the San Giuseppe school project in Sortino.

In his social media post, the MP recalled the difficulties encountered so far in the process of completing the project, stressing that the allocated resources now allow the completion of the school building for pupils in the Hyblean municipality.

Thanks to Sortino Municipality’s technical staff and the wait for the work

In his Facebook message, Auteri formally thanked those who handled the technical and design aspects of the project:

the Sortino Municipality technical office ;

; Dr Fabio Barbagallo , the official in charge of the procedure;

, the official in charge of the procedure; architect Ciaffaglione, the project designer.

“The San Giuseppe school will soon be finished,” Auteri concluded, stressing the goal of finally handing the building over to the school community and the families of Sortino.