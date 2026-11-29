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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ENNA / NEWS – A tragic road accident occurred at dawn today on the A19 motorway, at km 139+500 towards Palermo. From about 5.30am, crews from the Fire Brigade’s Enna provincial command have been on the scene after a collision between two cars, whose circumstances are under investigation.

In the violent impact, the driver of one of the vehicles, Massimo Vitale, born in 1976, lost his life. The woman driving the other car was injured and was treated and taken to Enna hospital.

Emergency services on site and traffic diversions

At the crash site, the Fire Brigade, 118 paramedics, the Traffic Police for investigations and Anas teams for traffic management are working jointly.

To allow rescue operations, investigations and road securing, the motorway section has been closed to traffic with the following changes to circulation towards Palermo: