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Entrance of a building in via Cerignola damaged

Blast heard across several districts of east Rome, dozens of reports on social media

A wave of explosions in east Rome continues. At around 1.20am, a crude device detonated in Quarticciolo, at 12 via Cerignola, seriously damaging the entrance door and hallway of a building. The loud blast woke many residents and was clearly heard in nearby districts—including Centocelle, Alessandrino, Tor Tre Teste and Tor Pignattara—prompting numerous online reports.

The investigation

Despite the intensity of the explosion, there are no reports of injuries. According to initial information gathered by investigators, no one with a criminal record lives in the building. The authorities are trying to establish the motive and how it happened, checking whether the device was left on the spot shortly beforehand or thrown from a moving vehicle. After residents called, the Fire Brigade, the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and bomb disposal experts arrived and confirmed the device was homemade.

Reaction from the president of the V municipio

The president of the V municipio, Mauro Caliste, commented: “It is clear there is a problem in Quarticciolo, and it must be tackled at the root. What we do not need are one-off interventions or announcements that have no effect on people’s daily lives. If the state wants to shut down a drug-dealing hotspot, it should do so without delay, while also creating the conditions for people to reclaim these spaces. Today, we need to work much harder behind the scenes. We—together with Campidoglio—will continue to do our part and maintain dialogue with local groups, which are an added value for the district.”

A wave of incidents since September

This incident adds to a long series of explosions since September: the toll has already exceeded 30 detonations, with east Rome at the centre of this wave. The sequence of events has worn down residents, who have grown used to hearing night-time blasts and immediately trying to find out the cause.