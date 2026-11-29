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SICILY TO LIVE / FOOD & LAND – Today, Sunday 26 November, we suggest a great classic of Sicilian culinary tradition, perfect for a lunch that celebrates the land and Mediterranean flavours: pasta alla Norma.

A dish that symbolises Sicily, Norma is a burst of flavour: the sweetness of fresh tomato meets the saltiness of ricotta salata, while the aubergines, fried to perfection, give a melting texture that pairs with the pasta. For this recipe, we recommend a short, ridged pasta shape such as rigatoni, ideal for scooping up all the sauce.

The finishing touch: the wine pairing

To enhance Norma’s richness, nothing beats a fresh, mineral white wine that cleanses the palate and balances the dish’s richness. Our recommendation for today is Bianco di Sicilia “Odo Augelli”.

As seen in the image, this wine has a bright straw-yellow colour. On the nose it offers intense, fruity aromas with citrus and floral notes typical of the Sicilian terroir. On the palate it is fresh and sapid, with good acidity that makes it the perfect companion for vegetable and cheese dishes, just like our pasta alla Norma. Its elegance and persistence complete the experience, turning a simple lunch into a special moment.

Here is our suggestion for your Sunday lunch: a dive into Sicily’s authentic flavours, to savour and share with loved ones.

Happy Sunday!