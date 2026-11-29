Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MELILLI, SYRACUSE / NEWS – First came the violent collision with a parked car, then an attempt to escape and cover his tracks. A driver in Melilli managed to stay at large for just thirty minutes before being traced and fined after a swift investigation by Municipal Police officers.

The incident happened in the evening. The owner of the parked car noticed the damage and raised the alarm, immediately requesting the intervention of Melilli’s Municipal Police.

Debris on the road proved decisive in identifying the vehicle

Once at the scene to carry out the standard checks, the Municipal Police focused their investigation on the debris left on the road: fragments of bodywork and mechanical parts that had broken off the hit-and-run vehicle on impact.

That evidence proved crucial. Through rapid technical analysis and by checking the compatibility between the recovered parts and the damage on the suspect vehicle, the officers managed to identify both the car and its driver within half an hour.

The driver was fined under the Highway Code for failing to stop after causing an accident, allowing the owner of the damaged vehicle to begin the compensation process.

Mayor Carta and commander Cava praise the operation

Mayor of Melilli Giuseppe Carta commented on the operation, expressing satisfaction with the speed of the response. He stressed that stepped-up patrols in the area are yielding tangible results and confirmed the importance of a Municipal Police force that is present and close to the public.

Commander Claudio Cava also offered words of appreciation, congratulating the officers involved for their professionalism and attention to detail during the investigation.