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AVOLA, SYRACUSE / CULTURE & SOCIETY – The calendar of events for the “Women walking for freedom” programme continues in Avola, a campaign to raise awareness and promote a culture of respect, rights and action against gender-based violence.

One of the most significant recent events was the installation of a new orange bench in Pantanello, donated by Inner Wheel, a tangible symbol of the community’s daily commitment to preventing and combating all forms of abuse against women.

Premio Sicilia at Teatro Garibaldi and concert season

The city’s programme has combined social engagement with major institutional and artistic events:

Premio Sicilia: Teatro Garibaldi hosted the 45th edition of the event, an evening dedicated to legality, memory and the value of service, during which awards were presented to representatives of the police, institutions and the cultural world;

hosted the of the event, an evening dedicated to legality, memory and the value of service, during which awards were presented to representatives of the police, institutions and the cultural world; Music and the area: the new concert season of the Accademia Musicale Monteverdi also began, and on the occasion the mayor Rossana Cannata was named an honorary member for her support in fostering the city’s artistic and cultural growth.

Mayor Rossana Cannata’s words and the December finale

“As a woman and as mayor, I feel an even greater responsibility to be at the forefront of driving cultural change,” said Rossana Cannata. “Institutions have a duty to keep attention on these issues alive, creating opportunities for discussion and awareness that involve above all the younger generations. Respect has no gender and must be the foundation of our civic life.”

The “Women walking for freedom” programme will conclude in December with an event dedicated to women’s right to vote, a key milestone in the history of female emancipation and democratic participation. “Through culture, memory and education in legality, we want to continue building a community aware of its rights and responsibilities,” the mayor concluded. “I thank all the associations and local groups that, together with the municipal administration, are helping to carry this journey forward.”