Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PRIOLO GARGALLO, SYRACUSE / CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT – The star of tonight’s event, Sunday 29 November, at Priolo’s Teatro comunale will be Anna Mazzamauro with the show “Brava Bravissima… anche meno”. The event, promoted by mayor Pippo Gianni and the municipal administration, starts at 7pm with free entry until all seats are taken.

Joining the actress on stage – best known in the public imagination as the unforgettable Miss Silvani from the Fantozzi series – will be Paolo Bonanni and, on piano, Sasà Calabrese, in a comedy with songs that weaves together theatre, music and variety entertainment.

Self-deprecation, ensemble work and the actress’s tale

“Two words every actress would love to have next to her name,” Anna Mazzamauro explained, “but if we add ‘anche meno’ [even less], then self-deprecation steps in, plays and wins, letting me feel every evening on stage as if I were very young, very beautiful (even less) and very talented (in great secret, even more). This happens thanks to the audience, in the warm, welcoming dream of a crowd that takes me on a timeless journey of humour and fun.”

The actress recounts a staging built around a rehearsal that involves the entire company on stage – actors, musicians and figures tied to the theatrical world – alternating irony, banter and variety moments: “After killing off Miss Silvani so I’d never have to hear about her again, and battering her portrait with old age, I abandoned the narcissistic ways of the solitary artist and discovered that true youth comes at a certain moment in the collective joy of words and song.”

Times and participation

The show starts at 7pm at Priolo’s Teatro comunale, with free entry until the venue reaches capacity.