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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ANCONA / NEWS – An eight-year-old girl is in hospital in a critical condition with a reserved prognosis at the Salesi children’s hospital in Ancona after being rescued at her home in Montemarciano. Over what happened, the Carabinieri arrested the mother, a 39-year-old woman, on suspicion of attempted murder.

According to the reconstruction by the Carabinieri, the woman is alleged to have tightened a rubber necklace around her daughter’s neck, causing her severe oxygen deprivation.

The father’s return and the rescue

The father discovered the girl on the floor and raised the alarm after returning home, having become concerned when his wife and daughter failed to turn up for a scheduled appointment.

Rescuers responded immediately, took charge of the child and rushed her to hospital. According to initial reports, the 39-year-old has partly admitted her responsibility.