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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT – “Shadows & Dust: Lost History”, an international factual docuseries featuring set designer Roberta Iaci from Floridia (Syracuse), has premiered. Iaci worked on the sets for the four episodes filmed in Sicily, recreating spaces, atmospheres and furnishings from different eras based on thorough documentary and visual research.

The series is produced by the Canadian company Go Button Media for international distributor ZDF Studios and directed by Daniel Oron. It explores historical mysteries, lost treasures and unsolved disappearances, combining archive material, expert interviews, contemporary scientific investigations and docu-drama reconstructions across a timeline spanning from 526 BC to the present day.

Historical research, museums and local collaborations

Together with the director, the set designer identified the most suitable filming locations to convey the atmosphere of the various historical periods to the audience.

“Mine,” Roberta Iaci said, “was first and foremost a job of documentary analysis, conducted on ancient texts that describe past furnishings, and through visits to archaeological museums, where I studied scenes of daily life depicted on ceramics and observed the artefacts used in different eras.”

To bring the props linked to ancient daily life to fruition, the artist drew on the joint work of various local businesses and craftspeople:

the Inda scenic workshop , which produced faithful replicas of set elements using theatrical craft traditions;

, which produced faithful replicas of set elements using theatrical craft traditions; the Floridia-based artist and sculptor Eliana Adorno – included in the Atlas of Contemporary Art published by Giunti and presented at MoMA in New York – who reproduced ancient materials using experimental techniques aimed at visual realism.

A journey through archaeology, craftsmanship and creativity

A set designer and lecturer with over 20 years of experience in film, television and advertising, Roberta Iaci combines spatial design, visual research and coordination of the entire creative process, weaving together in this project archaeological memory, craftsmanship and audiovisual language.