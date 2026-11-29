Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

NAPLES / JUSTICE – Harsh criticism of judicial decisions is part of democratic life, but it is quite distinct from personal attacks, from undermining the judiciary and from attempts to influence the exercise of its functions. This is the guiding principle of the motion passed unanimously at the congress of the National Association of Magistrates (Anm) in Naples.

The document stresses that judicial independence must be protected even from trial by media and from summary judgments formed outside the courtroom, while at the same time urging judges to play their part with sobriety, rigour and by avoiding any form of grandstanding.

The motion text and internal independence

The motion approved in Naples also emphasises internal dynamics within the judiciary: independence must be guaranteed in offices, in the performance of duties and in self-governance, protecting each individual magistrate from undue pressure or interference.

Words from secretary general Rocco Maruotti

Commenting on the unanimous vote, Anm secretary general Rocco Maruotti pointed the finger at “judicial voyeurism that feeds on punitive justice”, reiterating that investigations are the responsibility of prosecutors together with the police and trials belong in the courts, with no need to fear carrying out necessary judicial activity even when it has a major impact.

Maruotti also recalled the case of the Caltanissetta investigation into the cover-up that also involved Gianni De Gennaro, stressing magistrates’ awareness of the weight of their decisions on the people involved and the need to convey this responsibility to the outside world.