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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ECONOMY & ENERGY – Opec+ has ended its year-end ministerial meeting by announcing that internal talks will continue to set production levels for member countries.

According to a statement released after today’s meeting, held by video conference, the organisation’s states aim to reach a decision for the next period at the next summit scheduled for June, while still leaving open the possibility of finalising the agreement earlier should conditions allow.

The path to decisions on volumes

Postponing to a further phase of discussion confirms the cautious approach of the producing countries, which are working to assess global demand trends and energy market balances before setting new extraction limits.