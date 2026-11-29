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SERRADIFALCO, CALTANISSETTA / ENVIRONMENT – Work has been extended until December 2028 to complete the new mechanical-biological waste treatment plant for undifferentiated waste in contrada Martino, Serradifalco. The official order was signed by the regional minister for Territory and the Environment Giusi Savarino and confirms the environmental compatibility of the project, first recognised in an act from 2019 and then extended for the first time in 2024.

The original deadline set completion of the site by December of this year. Last August the company “Caltanissetta Tmb”, which is carrying out the work, submitted a request to the regional offices for an additional 24 months.

The technical opinion and the contrada Martino project

With the decree published by the ministry, activities can continue until the end of 2028, backed by the positive opinion expressed by the specialist technical commission.

The project dating from 2019 provides for in contrada Martino:

a mechanical-biological treatment plant for undifferentiated waste of up to 50,000 tonnes per year ;

; the construction of a landfill for non-hazardous waste with a capacity of 450,000 cubic metres.

The Municipality’s appeal to the TAR and the judges’ decision

The project had already been at the centre of an institutional dispute: the Municipality of Serradifalco had challenged the first extension granted by the Region before the regional administrative court (TAR) of Palermo, but the administrative justice system did not uphold the Municipality’s requests.