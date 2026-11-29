Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / NEWS – An earthquake with a magnitude of ML 2.1 was recorded this morning, Sunday 29 November 2026, at 7.51am, in the area of the Syracuse coast, with its epicentre located offshore about 28 kilometres east of Syracuse. The seismic event was detected and located by the INGV Seismic Room in Rome.

The quake, which was minor, was classified as shallow, with an estimated depth of 10 kilometres (marked as “operator assigned” by the seismic room) and epicentral coordinates of 36.9650 latitude and 15.5807 longitude.

Why it is rarely felt on the coast

The distance of the epicentre from the coast reduces the intensity felt along the shoreline: for earthquakes of this magnitude, the tremor is rarely felt by the population and in most cases is detected only by seismographic instruments.