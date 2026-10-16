Fuel crisis: protest erupts in the Calatino area with tractor procession and blockades on State Road 417 Catania-Gela

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CALTAGIRONE – Anger from the primary sector and transport industry has spilled beyond regional borders and is once again making its voice heard in the heart of Sicily. Since this morning, a major protest demonstration has been underway, organized by farmers and hauliers from Caltagirone and neighboring municipalities, who have taken to the streets to denounce the skyrocketing cost of fuel and the unsustainable operating expenses that are putting hundreds of businesses and families at risk.

Procession on SS 417 and blockades at Castelluccio: traffic in chaos

The mobilization began from the main gathering point in Caltagirone, forming an impressive line of agricultural and heavy vehicles:

Routes affected: The long procession of tractors is traveling along State Road 417 Catania-Gela and SS 385 (the historic route to Catania).

The long procession of tractors is traveling along and (the historic route to Catania). Key points: The march has its junction and regrouping point at the roundabout in Castelluccio .

The march has its junction and regrouping point at the roundabout in . Impact on traffic: Major slowdowns, congestion and kilometer-long queues are being reported on the Calatino area’s main connecting roads, with law enforcement managing the situation to ensure traffic safety.

The protesters’ voice: “We are not asking for handouts, but dignity”

Local business operators are calling for immediate and structural intervention from regional and national institutions, sounding the alarm about the cascading effects on the entire supply chain: