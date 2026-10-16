Melilli: a weekend dedicated to sport with six events celebrating nature and the local area

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MELILLI, October 16, 2026 – A weekend packed with events focused on social participation and promoting the local area. On Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, Melilli and Villasmundo will host six sporting events organized in collaboration with local associations: a program ranging from futsal to volleyball, as well as top-tier football and the outdoor trekking of “CorriMelilli”.

Saturday, October 17 Program: Futsal and Volleyball

Saturday will see the town’s indoor facilities take center stage with three high-level matches:

Futsal Serie A2 (4:00 PM): At Pala Villasmundo, Città di Melilli Calcio a 5 will face Marsala Futsal 2012 in a top-tier national championship clash.

At Pala Villasmundo, will face Marsala Futsal 2012 in a top-tier national championship clash. Volleyball (5:30 PM): At PalaMelilli, Melilli Volley will take on the Calabria-based team Lory Volley Pizzo.

At PalaMelilli, will take on the Calabria-based team Lory Volley Pizzo. Futsal Serie C2 (6:00 PM): Ibla Melilli will play an away match in Comiso against Billona Comiso ASD.

Sunday, October 18 Program: CorriMelilli and Top-Flight Football

Sunday will be dedicated to outdoor activities and full-pitch football:

The final leg of “CorriMelilli” (10:30 AM): The event series promoted by A.S.D. Lino’s Gym to experience the Terrazza degli Iblei comes to a close. The race starts at Pirrera Sant’Antonio – Cava del Barocco , with a scenic route passing through the stunning Cento Scale .

The event series promoted by A.S.D. Lino’s Gym to experience the Terrazza degli Iblei comes to a close. The race starts at , with a scenic route passing through the stunning . Eccellenza Football (3:30 PM): At Melilli Municipal Stadium, APD Melilli will take on Acireale in a highly anticipated match.

At Melilli Municipal Stadium, will take on Acireale in a highly anticipated match. Seconda Categoria Football (3:30 PM): PFR Real Villasmundo will play an away game against Scicli Bruffalori at Modica’s field.

Mayor Giuseppe Carta: “Sport is participation and promotion of the local area”

The mayor of Melilli and member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, Giuseppe Carta, expressed great satisfaction with the event schedule: