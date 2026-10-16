Investigation into the Municipality of Siracusa: opposition calls for the mayor to report in the council chamber

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The day after Operation Nexus, through which the European Prosecutor’s Office of Palermo uncovered an alleged system of corruption in public contracts at the Municipality of Siracusa, is one of questions and demands for clarification. The city is questioning the allegations contained in the investigation, while the political world awaits answers on how public contracts are awarded and on the relationships between the administration and entrepreneurs.

The mayor Francesco Italia shared his reaction to the matter in a video, published on social media and lasting just over a minute. He said he was “deeply saddened” by the seriousness of the allegations, which he described as “so serious that I cannot even utter them.” Italia clarified that he had not been subject to any precautionary measures provided for in the order issued by preliminary investigations judge Antonella Coniglio, emphasizing that in his case “no searches, seizures or evidence-gathering activities have been carried out.”

This stance has not quelled the opposition’s demands, which has called on the mayor to report during the City Council session scheduled for next Monday. “We are raising a moral issue,” explains Massimo Milazzo, leader of the Partito democratico group, “because the mayor placed his trust in partners who are now under investigation, and a political one. We want the mayor to tell us whether, over these nine years, there has been a trade in public works with allocation to business groups, or not, and whether healthy companies should hope to access public contracts, or not.”

On the same line, but with a request focused on administrative controls, is Paolo Cavallaro, leader of the Fratelli d’Italia group: “We are asking the mayor and the councillor for Legality and Transparency to explain the anti-corruption measures concretely implemented by the Municipality, the controls carried out and the results produced.”