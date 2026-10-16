Marche, Montegiorgio Hosts World Tourism Day Celebrations in the Spirit of Saint Francis and AI

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MONTEGIORGIO (FERMO) – The Marche village of Montegiorgio is set to become the beating heart of the celebrations for the 47th World Tourism Day. A strategic choice closely tied to both digital innovation and the eighth centenary of Saint Francis: Montegiorgio is indeed the hometown of Friar Ugolino Boniscambi, author of the Latin text of the “Actus Beati Francisci et sociorum eius”, from which the famous Little Flowers of Saint Francis originated.

The event, organized in operational partnership with Archeoclub d’Italia, offers two packed days (October 16 and 17, 2026) featuring a range of appointments from conferences on Artificial Intelligence to slow tourism and historical trekking.

Friday, October 16: Conference on AI, Tourism, and Urban Trekking

The first day begins at the historic Teatro Alaleona in Montegiorgio with a focus on innovation and the cultural roots of the area:

Welcome and Local Projects (9:00 AM – 10:00 AM): Institutional greetings followed by “Tales of the Land of the Little Flowers,” with the presentation of the itineraries by Archeoclub d’Italia, Marche schools, and the launch of the Cammino dell’Anello della Custodia Fermana.

Institutional greetings followed by “Tales of the Land of the Little Flowers,” with the presentation of the itineraries by Archeoclub d’Italia, Marche schools, and the launch of the Cammino dell’Anello della Custodia Fermana. Digitization and Artificial Intelligence (11:15 AM): A presentation by the Department of Information Engineering of the Università Politecnica delle Marche , focused on “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

A presentation by the Department of Information Engineering of the , focused on “Digital Agenda and Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.” Urban Trekking (3:00 PM): A guided historical and artistic tour and a walk through the streets of Montegiorgio’s old town with visitors and local guides.

Saturday, October 17: The Cammino dell’Anello della Custodia Fermana Begins

The day on Saturday is entirely dedicated to sustainable tourism and the Franciscan itinerary, with the first of five stages of a great 80 km walk that will pass through 11 municipalities.

Trekking and Walking (departure at 8:00 AM): Starting from the Roffo Alessandrini sports field in Montegiorgio, walkers will cross countryside and villages, with an expected arrival at 11:30 AM in Mogliano , at the Church of Santa Colomba, where they will be welcomed by authorities and choral performances.

Starting from the Roffo Alessandrini sports field in Montegiorgio, walkers will cross countryside and villages, with an expected arrival at 11:30 AM in , at the Church of Santa Colomba, where they will be welcomed by authorities and choral performances. Cycle Tourism Route (departure at 8:00 AM): At the same time, ASD Xtreme Bike Team is organizing a cycling route with the same starting point and meeting in Mogliano with the trekking participants.