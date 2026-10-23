SIAP Syracuse: provincial board meets to discuss pensions, contract renewal and protections for police

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – Concerns over the renewal of the employment contract, dedicated pensions and constant attention to the operational specifics of the province of Syracuse. These were the main themes at the heart of the Provincial Board of SIAP (Italian Union of Police Members), held yesterday at the provincial secretariat’s office in Syracuse.

The meeting was chaired by National Secretary Luigi Lombardo and Provincial Secretary Paolo Mazzarella, in the presence of a large provincial management team.

From contract renewal to the challenges facing Syracuse

The meeting represented a key moment to take stock of union activity on the occasion of SIAP’s 40th anniversary, while also analysing the current challenges in the security sector:

National issues: The debate focused on guarantees for the dedicated pensions for police personnel, delays in contract renewals, and protections and professional dignity for police officers;

The debate focused on guarantees for the dedicated pensions for police personnel, delays in contract renewals, and protections and professional dignity for police officers; Syracuse-specific issues: Considerable attention was given to the map of territorial challenges in the province of Syracuse, from the workload of operational offices to the management of public order and urban security, for which SIAP reaffirmed its commitment both in local discussions and with the leadership of the Ministry of the Interior.

Awards for union careers to four retired managers

The most symbolic and emotional moment of the assembly was the ceremony to award recognition for union careers to four long-serving provincial managers of SIAP who have recently retired.

A tribute to colleagues who for decades have been a point of reference in assisting and defending the rights of police officers in Syracuse. The four awardees will continue their activities within SIAP Pensionati, using their expertise to support the training of new union generations.

“The bond with our organisation does not end with retirement from active service,” reads the concluding note issued by the Provincial Secretariat of SIAP. “Memory, participation and continuity of values represent the foundation for continuing to look to the future of the category.”