Sicilian politics: Provenzano’s PD targets “handouts” over €194m territorial intervention fund

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PALERMO – The first real political battle opened by the new leadership of Sicily’s Democratic Party (PD), led by secretary Peppe Provenzano, is against the so-called “handouts” phenomenon. The PD has targeted the €194 million allocated to the Territorial Intervention Fund, which the opposition claims has been arbitrarily used by deputies in the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) to directly fund local councils and associations.

A map of the grants shows that a total of 332 bodies have benefited from the resources provided in the budget manoeuvre, including a small handful of centre-left administrations—a detail that has also sparked debate within the progressive camp itself.

The PD’s complaint and criticism of resource management

Provenzano’s PD is challenging the way regional funds are distributed, calling for a return to transparent criteria based on public tenders and strategic territorial development priorities:

Fund distribution : €194 million allocated to 332 bodies, including local authorities and religious institutions.

: €194 million allocated to 332 bodies, including local authorities and religious institutions. Opposition demands: an end to indiscriminate funding and the introduction of clear rules for the Region of Sicily’s financial planning.

Impact on ARS dynamics

The PD’s attack looks set to become one of the hot topics in the budget session and parliamentary debate at Palazzo dei Normanni. Provenzano’s challenge aims to question the established practices of Sicilian politics, urging both the centre-right majority and opposition forces to change their approach to managing public resources.