Catania: 22-year-old shot in the foot by gunman in Librino while under house arrest

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – Being under the precautionary measure of house arrest was not enough to keep him safe from street violence. A 22-year-old was injured after a punitive expedition inside his own home in the Librino district of Catania.

A lightning raid carried out by an armed attacker who broke into the house to settle personal scores.

The raid and the injury

According to investigators, the attacker suddenly appeared at the flat’s door, burst in and opened fire at the 22-year-old:

The gunfire : The gunman aimed low, hitting the young man with a bullet in his left foot.

: The gunman aimed low, hitting the young man with a bullet in his left foot. The escape: Immediately after firing, the attacker fled, vanishing among the buildings of the outer district.

Emergency response and police investigations

Rescued and taken to the nearest hospital, the young man received treatment for the gunshot wound, which doctors judged to require 25 days of recovery.

Police arrived to conduct forensic examinations inside the home and begin the investigation. Detectives are reconstructing the victim’s recent contacts and the motive behind the daytime armed break-in.