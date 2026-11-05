Rome: Francis Kaufmann sentenced to life for Villa Pamphili double murder. Anastasia’s mother: “He can never harm anyone again”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – Justice has taken its course in the shocking double murder that rocked the capital in 2025. The Assize Court has sentenced Francis Kaufmann to life in prison for killing his partner Anastasia and their 11-month-old daughter Andromeda, whose bodies were found in Rome’s Villa Pamphili park.

In addition to the life sentence, the judges ordered three years of daytime solitary confinement for the convicted man.

The words of the victims’ mother and grandmother

The victims’ family reacted with deep emotion after the first-instance verdict was delivered.

“Thanks to this sentence he can never harm any woman or any mother again,” said Tatiana Trofimova, Anastasia’s mother and Andromeda’s grandmother, with profound emotion.

The ruling closes one of the most painful legal chapters in recent years involving femicide and infanticide, fully upholding the prosecution’s requests.