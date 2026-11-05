Nexus investigation: engineer Dell’Aira suspended

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The preliminary investigations judge at the Court, Antonella Coniglio, lifted the reservation and ordered a 12-month suspension from office for Michele Dell’Aira, a technical engineer with the Municipality of the provincial capital, who is involved in the Nexus investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The order comes after the preliminary hearing that the professional underwent in recent days, in which he gave his version of events and responded to the allegations for over three hours. At the end of the examination, the judge found there were grounds to apply the precautionary interdiction measure to him as well, accepting the request made by the investigators.

Dell’Aira is accused of corruption as part of the investigation that has put the spotlight on the awarding of works for the expansion of the Cassibile hostel, a facility intended for seasonal workers.

According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office’s investigative hypothesis, the engineer is alleged to have helped facilitate the awarding of the contract to a company linked to the Boscarino family. This case is part of the broader Nexus operation, which focuses on alleged irregularities in the management of public works procurement procedures.

The 12-month suspension will therefore prevent Dell’Aira from carrying out his duties at the municipal administration for the period set by the order.