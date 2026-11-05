Syracuse: PD meets Confcooperative, CNA and Confartigianato for a new economic vision against inequality and retail decline

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SYRACUSE – A change of direction in policy to overcome the paradoxes of the local economy, tackle retail decline and plan long-term development based on the cornerstone of legality. This was the outcome of a meeting in Syracuse organised by the city branch of the Democratic Party (PD), attended by representatives of Confcooperative, CNA and Confartigianato, along with traders and residents.

At the heart of the debate was the stark imbalance in Syracuse’s GDP: although among the highest in Italy, the figure is heavily skewed by the petrochemical hub, whose registered offices lie far from the area. The result is an employment and economic paradox: while industry accounts for 70% of GDP, only 7% of workers are employed in the sector, with very low average wages and a heavy reliance on seasonal work in tourism.

Proposals from the business associations

The discussion with local businesses produced concrete responses and practical proposals to support the area’s entrepreneurial fabric:

CNA (TARI exemption for new businesses) : Proposed scrapping the municipal waste tax (TARI) in historic and outlying districts such as the Borgata for the first year of operation, to offset start-up costs and bureaucratic delays.

: Proposed scrapping the municipal waste tax (TARI) in historic and outlying districts such as the Borgata for the first year of operation, to offset start-up costs and bureaucratic delays. Confartigianato (Artisan area and logistics) : Called for a dedicated artisan area to be identified within the General Urban Plan (PRG), alongside an efficient logistics network and adequate rail links. Also urged strong engagement with industrial giants to secure environmental compensation and damages to be reinvested locally.

: Called for a dedicated artisan area to be identified within the General Urban Plan (PRG), alongside an efficient logistics network and adequate rail links. Also urged strong engagement with industrial giants to secure environmental compensation and damages to be reinvested locally. Confcooperative (Council liaison and Natural Shopping Centres): Proposed appointing a council liaison for the cooperative sector and reviving CENACO (Natural Shopping Centres) to access regional funds for neighbourhood regeneration and preventing shop closures (as seen along Corso Gelone).

Ethics, legality and liveability in the historic centre

The PD city secretary reiterated that economic planning must be founded on ethics and legality, rejecting electoral compromise that leaves commerce exposed to criminal infiltration.

In closing, participants stressed the need to end the commercialisation of public land and to manage tourist flows in a balanced way, ensuring coexistence between businesses and residents in the historic centre. Rethinking urban mobility to support small local shops and a genuine commitment to “networking” are, according to the organisers, the pillars for restoring a future and opportunities to Syracuse’s youth.