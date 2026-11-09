Sisma 90, Cannata: “Enough with the propaganda”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

“Thirty-six years after the 1990 earthquake, I keep reading political statements and claims about an issue that above all deserves respect for the citizens. Meetings, proposals and any useful contribution are welcome, but we cannot allow the results already achieved and the work of those who have worked concretely to achieve them to be forgotten.” This was stated by Luca Cannata, MP for Fratelli d’Italia and vice-chair of the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, commenting on recent statements by MPs Antonio Nicita and Filippo Scerra regarding the tax repayments for the 1990 earthquake. “I want to recall a fundamental fact,” he stressed, “after more than 30 years of waiting, in December 2024, with our Meloni government, millions of euros were finally paid to citizens in the provinces of Syracuse, Catania and Ragusa who had regularly submitted their applications.” The overall figures for Sisma 90 repayments speak for themselves: €240.7 million paid out, 101,655 repayments made to 35,093 individuals. Of these, 100,117 repayments have been fully liquidated, totalling €238.2 million, while another 1,538 have been paid at 50%, amounting to €2.5 million. A further €2.5 million in recognised capital remains to be liquidated, linked to special situations.

“These are not announcements or promises, but money that has actually reached the citizens. I personally contributed to this result through constant dialogue with the Ministry of Economy and in parliamentary bodies, also in my role as vice-chair of the Budget Committee of the Chamber of Deputies. This is an effort carried out in coordination with our government, which has not stopped at the payments already made, but has continued through parliamentary actions, including Motion 9/02184-A/004, to address the still unresolved situations,” Cannata continued. “This is how we intend to do politics: follow the problems, engage with the competent institutions and work to achieve concrete results. I am pleased that there is so much attention on this issue today, but it is equally right to remember that since the 1990 earthquake, there have been 22 governments, including the current one. For over 30 years, centre-right, centre-left and governments supported by the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement have alternated in power. So a question is legitimate: why are those who today present bills and demand new legislative interventions not solving these problems when their political forces were in government? Why were definitive solutions not found then, even for citizens who had not submitted their applications within the required deadlines? They would have had the opportunity to intervene, to propose laws and to address these situations. Yet, after decades, thousands of citizens are still waiting for answers. With this government, however, we have worked from the start to achieve concrete results. Over these four years, we have followed the issue in institutional bodies and contributed to advancing the repayments, up to the payments made in December 2024. Today, while some continue to announce what they would like to do, we can recall what we have already helped to achieve together with the Meloni government. This does not mean the problem is completely solved. There are still complex situations, such as those of deceased taxpayers, disputes over amounts and positions subject to EU state aid rules.” There are also 22,849 applications rejected because they were submitted after the 1 March 2010 deadline. “This is a problem that did not arise today and that previous governments have not solved definitively. Even for those who had not submitted their applications within the required deadlines, we are following up with the necessary investigations to identify any legally and financially sustainable solutions. This is a delicate issue that requires time, seriousness and respect for the rules. It would be irresponsible to raise expectations without first defining a concretely feasible path,” concluded the vice-chair of the Budget Committee. “I deeply respect the commitment of the Sisma 90 association and all the citizens who continue to demand recognition of their rights. Their battle has no political colour and deserves the utmost attention. But precisely out of respect for these people, I believe the time has come to distinguish facts from propaganda. Collaboration from all is welcome, but no one can erase the work done and the results achieved with our Meloni government. I claim the work I have personally carried out, the institutional dialogues and the concrete results achieved together with the government. After 36 years, the difference between announcements and results is simple. And the payments already made are a concrete result that no one can erase. I will continue to follow this issue personally, with the same determination shown so far, without making easy promises and without fuelling illusions.”