Pachino: four municipal councillors join Lega – Italia Federale

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Four municipal councillors from Pachino have joined Lega – Italia Federale. They are Gaetano Gennuso (who serves as a municipal councillor for the Free association of municipalities of Syracuse, the former province), Peter Spataro, Maria Concetta Monaco and Carmela Spataro. They formalised their political choice during a meeting held today with Luca Sammartino, the vice president of the Region of Sicily, which was also attended by Carlo Auteri, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly, and the newly appointed provincial commissioner Giuseppe Di Mare. They are engaged in the process of organising and consolidating the party in the Syracuse area. Sammartino welcomed the four councillors, with whom a discussion on the political and administrative prospects of the city of Pachino was initiated. “We welcome the new members as part of a political journey we are building through dialogue with local administrators and attention to the needs of communities,” said Auteri. “Today’s meeting with Vice President Sammartino represents an opportunity to begin shared work on the issues concerning Pachino and the Syracuse area. Our goal is to maintain constant communication between the needs of the Municipalities, regional representation and political activity on the ground.” Auteri also emphasised the value of having administrators operating at different institutional levels. “The involvement of municipal councillors and representatives of the Free association of municipalities can foster a broader discussion on the needs of the area,” he continued. “We want this collaboration to translate into concrete work, starting with listening to citizens and identifying administrative priorities. Joining Lega – Italia Federale opens a new phase of dialogue and shared responsibility.” Giuseppe Di Mare, recently appointed provincial commissioner of the party, also commented on the four councillors’ decision, stressing the importance of focusing on local areas. “Our work in the provincial area continues through dialogue with administrators and those who choose to share a common political path,” Di Mare said. “The accession of the four Pachino councillors represents a new step in organising the party in the province of Syracuse. As provincial commissioner, I intend to encourage dialogue between the different communities, valuing the contribution of those who directly know the needs of their areas.” “The presence of Vice President Sammartino and member of the Assembly Auteri testifies to the importance of dialogue between local administrators and regional representatives,” Di Mare concluded. “The goal is to develop organised work, in which every local reality can make its contribution and participate in defining political and administrative priorities.”