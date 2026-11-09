New National Police station opens in Diamante, Calabria

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

DIAMANTE (COSENZA) / NATIONAL – A new and vital outpost of law and order has been established in Calabria. The new National Police (Polizia di Stato) station in Diamante, in the province of Cosenza, has been officially opened to strengthen institutional presence in a strategic area with many densely populated coastal towns.

The opening of the facility will enable a more effective and efficient response to the needs of the local community and the wider area, which faces heavy demographic pressure, especially during the summer season with the extraordinary influx of tourists and temporary residents.

The ceremony in Cirella with ministry leaders

The solemn inauguration ceremony took place in piazza Calipari, in the hamlet of Cirella, right in front of the entrances to the new operational offices.

The event was attended by the top civil and military authorities of the Interior Ministry: Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, Undersecretary of State at the Interior Ministry Wanda Ferro and the Chief of Police – Director General of Public Security Vittorio Pisani.

A strategic outpost for the area

The activation of the outpost is part of the plan to strengthen the territorial network of law enforcement in tourist areas and those at high risk of infiltration or widespread crime.

Thanks to the new premises and staffing, the Diamante station will become the operational reference point for prevention, territorial control and rapid response along the Tyrrhenian coast of Cosenza.