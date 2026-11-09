The “fingerprint-free” robber: caught after post office raid

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

He used an unusual and cunning technique to avoid identification: he covered his face but worked bare-handed, carefully spreading glue on his fingertips to alter his fingerprints and avoid leaving traces at the crime scene.

A 53-year-old Roman with a record was arrested in the act by officers from the Aurelio district after a robbery at a post office in via di Boccea.

Investigations had begun after a robbery last month at a Todis supermarket in via Baldo degli Ubaldi. Detectives noticed strong similarities with methods the suspect had used before; he had been arrested in 2023 for similar offences. By tracking his movements and monitoring him, the police managed to link the scooter used in his escape to surveillance cameras and to follow the preparations for the new raid.

After an initial reconnaissance, the man struck again at the post office and was stopped by officers immediately after the robbery with about €1,000 in stolen cash, the adhesive tape used to cover the scooter’s licence plate and, inevitably, a layer of glue on his fingers. For him, the prison gates opened.