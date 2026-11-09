Naples: woman beaten by ex-partner in Quarto, saved by her children

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

QUARTO (NAPLES) / NEWS – A shocking case of domestic violence has rocked the province of Naples. In Quarto, a 38-year-old woman was brutally beaten by her ex-husband, a 41-year-old man with a history of violent behaviour. She was saved from the assault by her own children – one of them a minor – who calmly and bravely dialled the emergency number 112 to call for help.

The couple had separated some time ago, but in recent days there had been an attempt at reconciliation, which then escalated into the brutal confrontation inside their home.

The children’s call and the Carabinieri’s intervention

“Mum has locked herself in the bathroom, she’s been beaten”: this was the desperate plea for help that reached the Carabinieri’s operations centre. When the Carabinieri from the Quarto station arrived at the scene, they found total devastation: a PlayStation console hurled at the television, two smartphones smashed to pieces and shattered glass scattered across the floor.

The officers found the 38-year-old woman curled up in a corner of the bathroom, clearly in shock and with her face purple and swollen from the beating. “Madam, we’re here. You don’t need to be afraid,” the Carabinieri reassured her, but the woman was unable to respond, her gaze fixed and empty.

The arrest and hospitalisation

When the police burst in, the 41-year-old attacker was sitting in the kitchen and offered no resistance to his arrest.

The man was taken directly to prison and will have to formally answer to charges of domestic abuse. The victim remains in hospital at Santa Maria delle Grazie in Pozzuoli, receiving medical treatment and the psychological support she needs to overcome the trauma.