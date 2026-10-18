Taormina, uproar over the transfer of municipal staff to in-house companies: opposition and unions against the unilateral act

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TAORMINA – Tensions are running high at Taormina’s City Hall over the issue of transferring municipal employees to the newly established in-house companies. The opposition forces and unions have now issued a firm and renewed “no” to the acceleration of the procedure initiated by the administration.

Councillor Nunzio Corvaia’s denouncement

Councillor Nunzio Corvaia has outlined the delicate situation, highlighting the formal and substantive flaws in the measure sent to the offices and social partners.

“I feel it is my duty to inform the city about what is happening,” declares Corvaia. “Despite CGIL, CISL, UIL and other unions having declared a cooling-off period and requested a formal meeting before the Prefecture of Messina, a note has still been sent announcing the intention to transfer, as of January 1, three entire branches of the Municipality’s activities to Azienda Speciale Patrimonio Taormina, a company 100% owned by the local authority.”

The sectors affected by the move are the management of public green spaces, property maintenance and cemetery custody, along with the related operational staff from the Technical Department.

“There are two extremely serious issues,” Corvaia continues. “The first concerns the method: the law explicitly prohibits the adoption of unilateral acts during the cooling-off procedure. The second concerns the justification: the administration defends its actions by citing the risk of financial liability due to duplicated costs.”

Motion to close in-house companies and tension in the council

In the face of this standoff, the council minority has decided to launch an institutional counterattack. “As opposition groups in the City Council, we have submitted a motion to request the closure of the in-house companies. In that session, we will also address this act in detail, while simultaneously asking for the withdrawal, through self-protection, of the communication sent to the workers,” the councillor concludes.

The issue will most likely be discussed this afternoon during the Taormina City Council meeting. A large turnout of the affected municipal workers is expected at the session, as they are deeply concerned about the employment and contractual prospects tied to the transfer to the in-house company.