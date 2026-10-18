Anti-drug raid at Siracusa prison: drone intercepted with 2 kg of hashish and cocaine, two arrests

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A brilliant and crucial operation against drug trafficking was carried out last night by the Penitentiary Police on duty at the Casa Circondariale prison in Siracusa. The coordinated intervention by the officers prevented a large quantity of drugs from being smuggled into the prison and led to the arrest of two individuals responsible.

THE INCIDENT AND THE INTERVENTION

Around midnight, staff in the control room, while constantly monitoring the internal and external video surveillance systems of the facility, detected highly suspicious movements in the immediate vicinity of the prison’s outer perimeter.

Promptly alerted, the unit commander on duty and the deputy commissioner took charge of the operations, swiftly coordinating the interventions on the ground. The effective deployment of Penitentiary Police personnel allowed them to stop and arrest two individuals, while two other accomplices managed to escape, taking advantage of the cover of night.

THE SEIZURE AND THE SEARCH

During the operation, a drone was intercepted and seized; it was ready to take off to fly over the perimeter walls and deliver the illicit cargo to the inmates. Inside the drone and in the immediate possession of the detainees, approximately 2 kilograms of hashish and several grams of cocaine were found.

The officers also seized the car used by the criminals to reach the area adjacent to the prison. Searches are still actively underway by law enforcement to identify and bring the two fugitives to justice.

STATEMENT FROM THE OSAPP UNION

The exceptional quantity of drugs seized in a single operation once again spotlights the security of the facility: such a large amount unfortunately confirms the real risk that Casa Circondariale di Siracusa is considered a genuine logistical drug-dealing hub for organized crime.

The OSAPP trade union organization expressed its deepest satisfaction and high praise for all the Penitentiary Police personnel involved. Special thanks were extended by OSAPP union representative G. Sommariva and the OSAPP provincial secretary to the commander on duty, the deputy commander, the inspectors and all the officers involved in this complex and risky nighttime operation, which once again demonstrated the high level of professionalism, readiness and dedication to duty of the force in upholding legality and internal security.