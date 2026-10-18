Handball: Third Straight Win for Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen, Lanzara Beaten 29-27

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SIRACUSA – Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen secured a third consecutive victory, defeating Lanzara 29-27 at home in a hard-fought, dramatic match. The team, coached by Lorenzo Martelli, spent most of the game chasing but never gave up, completing an exhilarating comeback to claim the win.

MATCH REPORT

The first half started uphill for the hosts, who were stifled by a solid Salerno defence and decisive saves from Argentine goalkeeper Chiappe. Lanzara pulled ahead, led by Antonio Milano’s experience and Olguin’s pace, building a +6 lead. The Siracusa side, thanks to the trio of Sortino, Giuffrida and Pavani, managed to stay in touch and closed the gap late in the half as the visitors showed the first signs of fatigue (11-12 at halftime).

The second half initially followed the same script: Albatro made a few too many mistakes due to their relative inexperience, and Lanzara extended their lead back to +4. At their lowest point, buoyed by the home crowd, the Siracusa team launched a charge: a dominant spell led by Sortino (the match’s top scorer with 10 goals) and his teammates turned the game around, helped by Lanzara’s short bench. In the end, Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen’s persistence paid off, sealing a 29-27 victory and their third straight win.

BOX SCORE

TEAMNETWORK ALBATRO NEXGEN – LANZARA 29-27 (HT 11-12)