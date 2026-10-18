Sicily – Main On-Duty Pharmacies in Provincial Capitals and Major Towns (Sunday, October 18, 2026)

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
SICILY – To ensure continuity of healthcare and prompt availability of life-saving drugs and essential products during holidays and nighttime hours, all Sicilian towns operate a rotating pharmacy on-call service for Sunday, October 18, 2026.
Below is a list of the main active pharmacies in the provincial capitals, along with channels to consult the full city-by-city map.
On-Duty Pharmacies in Provincial Capitals (October 18, 2026)
Agrigento
- Farmacia Del Viale (Dr. Paolo and Chiara Minacori) – Viale della Vittoria, 149 (Tel. 0922 25089)
- Farmacia San Vito – Via Caltanissetta, 11 (Tel. 0922 26330)
Caltanissetta
- Farmacia Comunale – Viale Stefano Candura, 34 (Tel. 0934 551220)
- Farmacia La Cagnina – Corso Vittorio Emanuele, 180 (Tel. 0934 21321)
Catania
- Antica Farmacia – Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 24 (Tel. 095 321528)
- Farmacia Bellia – Via Susanna, 2 (Tel. 095 351234)
- Farmacia Centrale – Via Etnea, 238 (Tel. 095 316315)
- Farmacia Chines – Piazza Stesicoro, 33 (Tel. 095 325600)
Enna
- Farmacia Catalano – Via Roma, 210 (Tel. 0935 24050)
- Farmacia Pergusa – Viale Giovanni Erpelle, Pergusa (Tel. 0935 541112)
Messina
- Farmacia Mercurio – Viale San Martino, 145 (Tel. 090 2931200)
- Farmacia Centrale – Piazza Cairoli, 40 (Tel. 090 2931010)
- 24/7 service and Jonico/Tirrenico districts: Messina Pharmacists’ Association switchboard (Tel. 090 711375).
Palermo
- Farmacia Cannata – Via Maqueda, 210 (Tel. 091 324567)
- Farmacia del Viale – Viale della Libertà, 56 (Tel. 091 306090)
- Farmacia Stazione – Piazza Giulio Cesare, 12 (Tel. 091 6161234)
- Farmacia Oreto – Via Oreto, 118 (Tel. 091 6171120)
Ragusa
- Farmacia Guastella – Corso Italia, 142 (Tel. 0932 621100)
- Farmacia Ottaviano – Via Archimede, 80 (Tel. 0932 252000)
Siracusa
- Farmacia Caruso – Corso Gelone, 45 (Tel. 0931 66100)
- Farmacia Santa Lucia – Borgata Santa Lucia, Via Agrigento 12 (Tel. 0931 68900)
Trapani
- Farmacia Palermo – Via Giovan Battista Fardella, 120 (Tel. 0923 21540)
- Farmacia Salvo – Corso Vittorio Emanuele, 45 (Tel. 0923 21100)
Service Methods and Consultation in Sicilian Towns
Pharmacies provide holiday service in two ways:
- Open doors: During daytime hours (usually 8:30 AM – 7:30 PM or 8:00 PM).
- On call / Night call: In the evening and nighttime, upon presentation of an urgent medical prescription for the dispensing of life-saving drugs.
To check the active pharmacy in other Sicilian towns (e.g., Priolo Gargallo, Acireale, Bagheria, Marsala, Modica, Gela, etc.):
- External notice boards: By law, every pharmacy displays an updated list of on-duty pharmacies in its service area.
- Official Federfarma and Provincial Orders Portals:
- Palermo:
federfarmapalermo.it
- Catania:
federfarmacatania.it
- Messina:
ordinefarmacistimessina.it
- Agrigento / Siracusa / Ragusa / Trapani / Caltanissetta / Enna: available on the respective institutional websites or on
farmaciediturno.org.
- Palermo: