Sicily – Main On-Duty Pharmacies in Provincial Capitals and Major Towns (Sunday, October 18, 2026)

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SICILY – To ensure continuity of healthcare and prompt availability of life-saving drugs and essential products during holidays and nighttime hours, all Sicilian towns operate a rotating pharmacy on-call service for Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Below is a list of the main active pharmacies in the provincial capitals, along with channels to consult the full city-by-city map.

On-Duty Pharmacies in Provincial Capitals (October 18, 2026)

Agrigento

Farmacia Del Viale (Dr. Paolo and Chiara Minacori) – Viale della Vittoria, 149 (Tel. 0922 25089)

(Dr. Paolo and Chiara Minacori) – Viale della Vittoria, 149 (Tel. 0922 25089) Farmacia San Vito – Via Caltanissetta, 11 (Tel. 0922 26330)

Caltanissetta

Farmacia Comunale – Viale Stefano Candura, 34 (Tel. 0934 551220)

– Viale Stefano Candura, 34 (Tel. 0934 551220) Farmacia La Cagnina – Corso Vittorio Emanuele, 180 (Tel. 0934 21321)

Catania

Antica Farmacia – Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 24 (Tel. 095 321528)

– Via Giuseppe Garibaldi, 24 (Tel. 095 321528) Farmacia Bellia – Via Susanna, 2 (Tel. 095 351234)

– Via Susanna, 2 (Tel. 095 351234) Farmacia Centrale – Via Etnea, 238 (Tel. 095 316315)

– Via Etnea, 238 (Tel. 095 316315) Farmacia Chines – Piazza Stesicoro, 33 (Tel. 095 325600)

Enna

Farmacia Catalano – Via Roma, 210 (Tel. 0935 24050)

– Via Roma, 210 (Tel. 0935 24050) Farmacia Pergusa – Viale Giovanni Erpelle, Pergusa (Tel. 0935 541112)

Messina

Farmacia Mercurio – Viale San Martino, 145 (Tel. 090 2931200)

– Viale San Martino, 145 (Tel. 090 2931200) Farmacia Centrale – Piazza Cairoli, 40 (Tel. 090 2931010)

– Piazza Cairoli, 40 (Tel. 090 2931010) 24/7 service and Jonico/Tirrenico districts: Messina Pharmacists’ Association switchboard (Tel. 090 711375).

Palermo

Farmacia Cannata – Via Maqueda, 210 (Tel. 091 324567)

– Via Maqueda, 210 (Tel. 091 324567) Farmacia del Viale – Viale della Libertà, 56 (Tel. 091 306090)

– Viale della Libertà, 56 (Tel. 091 306090) Farmacia Stazione – Piazza Giulio Cesare, 12 (Tel. 091 6161234)

– Piazza Giulio Cesare, 12 (Tel. 091 6161234) Farmacia Oreto – Via Oreto, 118 (Tel. 091 6171120)

Ragusa

Farmacia Guastella – Corso Italia, 142 (Tel. 0932 621100)

– Corso Italia, 142 (Tel. 0932 621100) Farmacia Ottaviano – Via Archimede, 80 (Tel. 0932 252000)

Siracusa

Farmacia Caruso – Corso Gelone, 45 (Tel. 0931 66100)

– Corso Gelone, 45 (Tel. 0931 66100) Farmacia Santa Lucia – Borgata Santa Lucia, Via Agrigento 12 (Tel. 0931 68900)

Trapani

Farmacia Palermo – Via Giovan Battista Fardella, 120 (Tel. 0923 21540)

– Via Giovan Battista Fardella, 120 (Tel. 0923 21540) Farmacia Salvo – Corso Vittorio Emanuele, 45 (Tel. 0923 21100)

Service Methods and Consultation in Sicilian Towns

Pharmacies provide holiday service in two ways:

Open doors: During daytime hours (usually 8:30 AM – 7:30 PM or 8:00 PM). On call / Night call: In the evening and nighttime, upon presentation of an urgent medical prescription for the dispensing of life-saving drugs.

To check the active pharmacy in other Sicilian towns (e.g., Priolo Gargallo, Acireale, Bagheria, Marsala, Modica, Gela, etc.):