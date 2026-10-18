Health, Italy, Sicily

Sicily – Main On-Duty Pharmacies in Provincial Capitals and Major Towns (Sunday, October 18, 2026)

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

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SICILY – To ensure continuity of healthcare and prompt availability of life-saving drugs and essential products during holidays and nighttime hours, all Sicilian towns operate a rotating pharmacy on-call service for Sunday, October 18, 2026.

Below is a list of the main active pharmacies in the provincial capitals, along with channels to consult the full city-by-city map.

On-Duty Pharmacies in Provincial Capitals (October 18, 2026)

Agrigento

  • Farmacia Del Viale (Dr. Paolo and Chiara Minacori) – Viale della Vittoria, 149 (Tel. 0922 25089)
  • Farmacia San VitoVia Caltanissetta, 11 (Tel. 0922 26330)

Caltanissetta

  • Farmacia ComunaleViale Stefano Candura, 34 (Tel. 0934 551220)
  • Farmacia La CagninaCorso Vittorio Emanuele, 180 (Tel. 0934 21321)

Catania

  • Antica FarmaciaVia Giuseppe Garibaldi, 24 (Tel. 095 321528)
  • Farmacia BelliaVia Susanna, 2 (Tel. 095 351234)
  • Farmacia CentraleVia Etnea, 238 (Tel. 095 316315)
  • Farmacia ChinesPiazza Stesicoro, 33 (Tel. 095 325600)

Enna

  • Farmacia CatalanoVia Roma, 210 (Tel. 0935 24050)
  • Farmacia PergusaViale Giovanni Erpelle, Pergusa (Tel. 0935 541112)

Messina

  • Farmacia MercurioViale San Martino, 145 (Tel. 090 2931200)
  • Farmacia CentralePiazza Cairoli, 40 (Tel. 090 2931010)
  • 24/7 service and Jonico/Tirrenico districts: Messina Pharmacists’ Association switchboard (Tel. 090 711375).

Palermo

  • Farmacia CannataVia Maqueda, 210 (Tel. 091 324567)
  • Farmacia del VialeViale della Libertà, 56 (Tel. 091 306090)
  • Farmacia StazionePiazza Giulio Cesare, 12 (Tel. 091 6161234)
  • Farmacia OretoVia Oreto, 118 (Tel. 091 6171120)

Ragusa

  • Farmacia GuastellaCorso Italia, 142 (Tel. 0932 621100)
  • Farmacia OttavianoVia Archimede, 80 (Tel. 0932 252000)

Siracusa

  • Farmacia CarusoCorso Gelone, 45 (Tel. 0931 66100)
  • Farmacia Santa LuciaBorgata Santa Lucia, Via Agrigento 12 (Tel. 0931 68900)

Trapani

  • Farmacia PalermoVia Giovan Battista Fardella, 120 (Tel. 0923 21540)
  • Farmacia SalvoCorso Vittorio Emanuele, 45 (Tel. 0923 21100)

Service Methods and Consultation in Sicilian Towns

Pharmacies provide holiday service in two ways:

  1. Open doors: During daytime hours (usually 8:30 AM – 7:30 PM or 8:00 PM).
  2. On call / Night call: In the evening and nighttime, upon presentation of an urgent medical prescription for the dispensing of life-saving drugs.

To check the active pharmacy in other Sicilian towns (e.g., Priolo Gargallo, Acireale, Bagheria, Marsala, Modica, Gela, etc.):

  • External notice boards: By law, every pharmacy displays an updated list of on-duty pharmacies in its service area.
  • Official Federfarma and Provincial Orders Portals:
    • Palermo: federfarmapalermo.it
    • Catania: federfarmacatania.it
    • Messina: ordinefarmacistimessina.it
    • Agrigento / Siracusa / Ragusa / Trapani / Caltanissetta / Enna: available on the respective institutional websites or on farmaciediturno.org.
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