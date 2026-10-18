Tragedy at Marsala marina: woman found dead in the sea

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MARSALA – A dramatic discovery this morning in the waters of Marsala’s tourist marina, where the lifeless body of a woman was recovered from the sea.

According to initial reconstructions, the victim may have fallen into the water during the night. The woman was presumably on board one of the sailboats moored along the marina’s docks. The alarm was raised only in the early hours of the morning, when some passersby noticed the body in the water; unfortunately, by the time rescue services arrived, there was nothing more they could do for her.

ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS

Immediately after the report to 118, personnel from the Marsala Maritime District Office and the local Carabinieri station arrived at the scene and began inquiries to clarify the exact circumstances of the tragedy.

In the coming hours, the Port Authority staff will question the sailboat’s captain, crew members and other occupants who were on board at the time of the incident, in order to reconstruct the final moments before the fall and determine the cause of death.