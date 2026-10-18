Andrea Parodi Award 2026: Angelica Perri Triumphs. Cagliari Celebrates 20 Years Since the Passing of the Great Sardinian Artist

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

CAGLIARI – Angelica Perri is the outright winner of the 19th edition of the Andrea Parodi Award, Italy’s most important world music competition, held from October 15 to 17 at the Teatro Massimo in Cagliari under the artistic direction of Elena Ledda and organized by the Andrea Parodi Foundation.

It was a true triumph for the singer-songwriter, who also took home the Critics’ Award and the International Jury Mention.

A MEMORIAL EDITION

This was an edition filled with meaning and emotion, held exactly 20 years after Andrea Parodi’s passing (October 17, 2006). The former voice of Tazenda, who later embarked on a distinguished solo career, was remembered throughout the three evenings via performances by the finalists and the major guests who took turns on stage.

In an almost entirely female-led and internationally flavored edition, several technical awards were presented:

Best Music: Momi (Friuli)

Momi (Friuli) Best Arrangement: Nubras Ensemble (Italy/Spain/Romania)

Nubras Ensemble (Italy/Spain/Romania) Best Performance: Elana Sasson (California/Spain)

Elana Sasson (California/Spain) Best Lyrics and Contestants’ Mention: Hita Del Rio (Colombia/France)

Hita Del Rio (Colombia/France) Best Reinterpretation of a Parodi Song and Audience Mention: Chiarè (Campania)

Chiarè (Campania) Bianca d’Aponte International Award: Koyel Basu

THE SPECIAL GUESTS AND AWARDS

The guest lineup, hosted by Gianmaurizio Foderaro and Ottavio Nieddu, was exceptionally rich. A special recognition went to Paolo Fresu, who received the Golden Roll of Honor Award 2026 and performed alongside Bebo Ferra and Pierpaolo Vacca. The stage also welcomed Bungaro, Luisa Briguglio (2025 winner), Gigi Marras and the “Bent’e mari” project.

Thanks to her victory, Angelica Perri wins a €2,500 scholarship and the opportunity to perform in 2027 at major partner festivals, including the European Jazz Expo, Folkest, the Festival del Torto in Sicily and the next edition of the Parodi Award.

Key Phrases

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Tags

Andrea Parodi Award, Angelica Perri, Cagliari, World Music, Paolo Fresu, Elena Ledda, Teatro Massimo, Italian Music, Sardinia, Festival del Torto, Sicily