Amici: Catania’s Saitta joins the school, welcomed by Amadeus

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Great emotion for the young singer from Mount Etna in Italy’s most famous talent show. Amid hugs, laughter and a funny anecdote about the coppola, Sicily celebrates a new talent on TV.

Sicily once again confirms itself as an inexhaustible forge of talent for Italian music. In recent hours, the official social channels of Amici posted a video that quickly went viral, recounting the official entry of Saitta, a promising singer-songwriter from Catania, into Maria De Filippi’s famous school.

A special welcome and a light-hearted moment about the coppola

Making the young artist from Mount Etna’s debut unforgettable was an exceptional welcome: waiting for him in the studio was none other than Amadeus. The famous host welcomed Saitta with a moment full of warmth, camaraderie and lightness.

Amid laughter and emotion, what brought a smile to the audience was a funny anecdote told by Amadeus about the classic Sicilian coppola, an iconic symbol of tradition that unites territories and generations.

The start of a new adventure

For the young singer-songwriter from Catania, a decisive chapter in his artistic career now begins. The Amici school represents a crucial springboard to study, improve and make his way in the national music and television scene.

From the Etna capital to the entire region, Sicilian audiences and fans are already ready to cheer for Saitta, supporting him step by step in this adventure that promises to deliver great satisfaction.