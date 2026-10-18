Saturday evening in Priolo: between Largo dell’Autonomia and Largo dei Caduti, the ideal choice for families staying in town

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PRIOLO GARGALLO – You don’t necessarily need to go away or leave town to spend a peaceful Saturday evening, dedicated to good food and socializing. More and more families from Priolo are choosing to stay in town, rediscovering in the symbolic places of the center—such as Largo dell’Autonomia Comunale and Largo dei Caduti—a welcoming, safe and human-scale point of reference.

A setting that combines the liveliness of the younger crowd with the tranquility of those who want to enjoy a quiet evening close to home.

An intergenerational meeting point

The weekend transforms these areas into an open-air living room where different generations meet without rushing:

Safe and protected spaces: The constant presence of the municipal video surveillance system managed by the Local Police gives parents maximum peace of mind, allowing young people to socialize freely and families to stroll without worries.

The constant presence of the managed by the Local Police gives parents maximum peace of mind, allowing young people to socialize freely and families to stroll without worries. From the square to the table: The proximity to the town center’s dining spots—such as the MARESANTO venue—makes it possible to combine the classic evening stroll with a family dinner or an informal after-dinner outing, showcasing local businesses.

The convenience of living in town

Choosing to stay in Priolo on the weekend means rediscovering the pleasure of a lively community, where children can move safely in city parks (such as Parco Senia ), and adults can enjoy the cool evening air and the warmth of a chat among neighbors and friends, without the stress of traffic or traveling out of town.