Tragedy in Canada: explosion and fire at Wainwright military base in Alberta, at least 7 dead and dozens injured

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

DENWOOD (CANADA) / WORLD – A dramatic incident occurred at the Canadian Armed Forces’ Wainwright military base in Denwood, in the province of Alberta. An explosion followed by a major fire killed at least seven people and injured dozens of soldiers. The news was reported by Global News, citing defense sources.

Gas pipeline hit during exercises: flames fueled by wind

According to initial reconstructions, the blast occurred around 4:00 p.m. local time during a live-fire exercise. Gunfire or artillery shells reportedly accidentally struck a gas pipeline or well inside the training range.

The fire spread extremely rapidly due to adverse weather conditions and strong wind gusts (between 80 and 100 km/h) affecting central Alberta:

Flames beyond the boundaries: The Municipal District of Wainwright announced that the fire had breached the perimeter fence of the military facility, threatening surrounding areas.

The Municipal District of Wainwright announced that the fire had breached the perimeter fence of the military facility, threatening surrounding areas. Emergency response mobilization: Fire Brigade crews from various jurisdictions across the province arrived on the scene. An emergency coordination center was activated to protect the population and critical infrastructure.

Institutional reactions: “A devastating tragedy”

Canadian Defense Minister David McGuinty confirmed the severity of the event in a media briefing, describing it as a dramatic training incident.

Official statements were also issued by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, expressing closeness and condolences to the soldiers involved and their families.

The Wainwright base, located about 250 kilometers from Edmonton, is one of Canada’s most active strategic defense hubs, hosting the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre and the training center for the 3rd Division.