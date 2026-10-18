Weekly Horoscope from October 19 to 25, 2026

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A week of transition and major astrological shifts. The Sun is about to cross into Scorpio, joined by Mercury, bringing intensity, intuition, and a desire to delve deeper into matters. The return to standard time over the weekend will gift an extra hour for rest and gathering your thoughts.

Here’s what the stars have in store for the twelve zodiac signs!

♈ Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Love: A week for necessary confrontations. Don’t barricade yourself behind strength: showing your vulnerability will bring you closer to those you love.

A week for necessary confrontations. Don’t barricade yourself behind strength: showing your vulnerability will bring you closer to those you love. Work: You’re not lacking grit, but the stars call for diplomacy, especially midweek. Avoid impulsive decisions on contracts.

You’re not lacking grit, but the stars call for diplomacy, especially midweek. Avoid impulsive decisions on contracts. Energy: Good, but watch out for stress built up over the weekend.

Good, but watch out for stress built up over the weekend. Advice: Listen before responding.

♉ Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Love: A relaxed atmosphere in relationships, perfect for making long-term plans. For singles, intriguing encounters await in everyday settings.

A relaxed atmosphere in relationships, perfect for making long-term plans. For singles, intriguing encounters await in everyday settings. Work: Teamwork pays off. If you have ongoing negotiations, Thursday and Friday will be the best days to wrap them up.

Teamwork pays off. If you have ongoing negotiations, Thursday and Friday will be the best days to wrap them up. Energy: Clearly improving; find time for a walk in nature.

Clearly improving; find time for a walk in nature. Advice: Don’t stubbornly cling to principles.

♊ Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Love: Small misunderstandings due to distraction or overlapping commitments. Dedicate quality time to your partner.

Small misunderstandings due to distraction or overlapping commitments. Dedicate quality time to your partner. Work: Brilliant ideas and soaring creativity, but organization is needed to see them through. Watch out for unexpected expenses.

Brilliant ideas and soaring creativity, but organization is needed to see them through. Watch out for unexpected expenses. Energy: Up and down: avoid pushing yourself too hard late into the night.

Up and down: avoid pushing yourself too hard late into the night. Advice: Prioritize your priorities.

♋ Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Love: The Sun’s entry into a Water sign gifts you charm, sweetness, and empathy. A weekend full of romance.

The Sun’s entry into a Water sign gifts you charm, sweetness, and empathy. A weekend full of romance. Work: Good news for those seeking confirmation or looking to start a new project. Your determination is finally being recognized.

Good news for those seeking confirmation or looking to start a new project. Your determination is finally being recognized. Energy: Steadily rising; you feel more self-assured.

Steadily rising; you feel more self-assured. Advice: Unlock that project you’d put on the back burner.

♌ Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Love: A hint of jealousy or insecurity may surface early in the week. Be transparent with those close to you.

A hint of jealousy or insecurity may surface early in the week. Be transparent with those close to you. Work: You’re being asked for deep focus on financial management or bureaucratic matters. Avoid reckless moves.

You’re being asked for deep focus on financial management or bureaucratic matters. Avoid reckless moves. Energy: Some physical fatigue toward the end of the week.

Some physical fatigue toward the end of the week. Advice: Recharge over the weekend without feeling guilty.

♍ Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Love: Communication flows smoothly and effectively. Now is the right time to clear up past doubts or make a declaration.

Communication flows smoothly and effectively. Now is the right time to clear up past doubts or make a declaration. Work: An excellent period for study, planning, and business trips. Your recent efforts are starting to bear visible fruit.

An excellent period for study, planning, and business trips. Your recent efforts are starting to bear visible fruit. Energy: Outstanding mental and physical shape.

Outstanding mental and physical shape. Advice: Trust your intuition more.

♎ Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Love: As your birthday month ends, celebrate with greater awareness. In love, you seek stability and concrete gestures.

As your birthday month ends, celebrate with greater awareness. In love, you seek stability and concrete gestures. Work: Positive resolutions for long-standing financial or bureaucratic issues. There’s room to negotiate improvements.

Positive resolutions for long-standing financial or bureaucratic issues. There’s room to negotiate improvements. Energy: Steady, but take better care of your diet and sleep.

Steady, but take better care of your diet and sleep. Advice: Reward yourself for the goals you’ve achieved so far.

♏ Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Love: Your moment has arrived! The Sun enters your sign, gifting you magnetism, passion, and an irresistible allure.

Your moment has arrived! The Sun enters your sign, gifting you magnetism, passion, and an irresistible allure. Work: A week of great insights. Those leading projects or seeking a career turning point will find open doors and valuable allies.

A week of great insights. Those leading projects or seeking a career turning point will find open doors and valuable allies. Energy: At peak levels; your vitality is contagious.

At peak levels; your vitality is contagious. Advice: Dare is the watchword these days.

♐ Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Love: Introspective days. You need to understand what you truly want before taking important steps. Don’t rush.

Introspective days. You need to understand what you truly want before taking important steps. Don’t rush. Work: Something interesting is moving behind the scenes. Work on the details without revealing all your cards at once.

Something interesting is moving behind the scenes. Work on the details without revealing all your cards at once. Energy: A natural dip: use the time change over the weekend to rest.

A natural dip: use the time change over the weekend to rest. Advice: Slow down and listen to yourself more.

♑ Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Love: Friendships can turn into something deeper. Couples rediscover complicity through shared projects.

Friendships can turn into something deeper. Couples rediscover complicity through shared projects. Work: A favorable week for networking, collaborations, and teamwork. Your advice will be sought and appreciated.

A favorable week for networking, collaborations, and teamwork. Your advice will be sought and appreciated. Energy: Good physical and mental stamina.

Good physical and mental stamina. Advice: Share your goals with those who support you.

♒ Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Love: Temporary tensions due to work-related fatigue. Try not to take out stress on your partner.

Temporary tensions due to work-related fatigue. Try not to take out stress on your partner. Work: Your professional sector demands maximum commitment and attention to detail. You may be in the spotlight with your superiors.

Your professional sector demands maximum commitment and attention to detail. You may be in the spotlight with your superiors. Energy: A bit low; avoid excessive exertion.

A bit low; avoid excessive exertion. Advice: Carve out time for total disconnection.

♓ Pisces (February 19 – March 20)