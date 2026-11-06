40 suitcases “listened to” as witnesses

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A school trip to the capital turned into a nightmare, with a happy ending, for a group of students from Belgium.

Staying at a hotel in Tor Bella Monaca, the pupils and their chaperones discovered to their dismay that their Dutch-registered coach, parked on via Vico Viganò, had been completely emptied: 40 suitcases full of clothes, documents and personal belongings had vanished.

After the group leader filed a criminal complaint, the Carabinieri at Rome Tor Bella Monaca station immediately began tracking the culprits. The turning point in the investigation came from CCTV footage and, above all, the GPS signal from a pair of AirPods left inside one of the stolen bags.

By tracing the device’s location, the officers managed to identify the car used in the theft and intercept it on via Wagner, near the Santa Maria del Soccorso metro stop. Inside the vehicle were two Roman men, aged 28 and 48, both unemployed and with previous convictions.

A search allowed the entire stolen property to be recovered and returned to the students. For the two thieves, the doors of Regina Coeli prison swung open. With the earphones, they will be able to listen to “A Reggina Coeli c’è no scalino”.