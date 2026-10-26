ARS: DC and Lega merger collapses as only Syracuse MP Carlo Auteri switches

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PALERMO – What was announced at the end of the summer as a potential structural agreement and merger between the Democrazia Cristiana and Lega groups at the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) has ultimately resulted in a single defection. The only MP to officially switch to the Carroccio will be the Syracuse MP Carlo Auteri.

The regional MP’s move will be officially announced tomorrow morning during a press conference specially convened at the ARS headquarters in Catania, in the presence of the regional and provincial leaders of the Lega party.

From merger ambitions to a single switch

The political project outlined in recent months had envisaged a much broader synergy between the two parliamentary components, aimed at creating a single large centre-right group within Palazzo dei Normanni.

However, after weeks of discussions and internal negotiations within the Sicilian centre-right, the operation has been scaled down: the overall agreement has collapsed, leaving room only for Auteri’s individual adhesion, which will strengthen the Lega group at the ARS.