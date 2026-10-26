Carianni (Floridia) to Carta: “Melilli also put on shows with Aerca funds”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

In a video posted on social media, Floridia’s mayor Marco Carianni responded to accusations from member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Giuseppe Carta that he had used Aerca funds to organise the Palio dell’Ascensione and, in Solarino, a concert by Fred De Palma. The mayor pointed out that those funds, as allocated by Carta himself, were earmarked for urban regeneration as well as for tourism promotion in the areas receiving the financing. “From which pulpit does the sermon come,” Carianni said, “given that Carta, mayor of Melilli, also used over €450,000 of Aerca funds to programme summer shows in Melilli, staging concerts by Rocco Hunt, Simone Cristicchi, Gaia and other artists. The purpose of the law is that you can both promote the area’s tourism and plant trees, regenerate pine forests and carry out other green initiatives.”

The Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) approved an amendment tabled by Carta that made changes to article 29 of regional law no. 3 of January 2025 on Aerca areas; the first paragraph states, among other things, that €5 million is to be allocated for the 2026 financial year to be divided among the municipalities in the high environmental crisis risk area “50% equally and 50% in proportion to their territorial size”, while the objectives of the provision include “urban regeneration” and “territory promotion”.